Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

