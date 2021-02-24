Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,024 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,506. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.