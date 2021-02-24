Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener Sells 4,904 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

