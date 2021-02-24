Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PXD traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.01. 103,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $145.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

