Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 244,018 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $64,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,737,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 107,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,809. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.