Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.53% of Pitney Bowes worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.