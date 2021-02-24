PIVX Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $105.91 million and $5.60 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 162.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

