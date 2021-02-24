Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

PZA traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,715. The stock has a market cap of C$241.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.03.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

