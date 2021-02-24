Pizza Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $384.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

