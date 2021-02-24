Plair (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,357.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $21,357.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. The official website for Plair is plair.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

