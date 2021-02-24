Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

