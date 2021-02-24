Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.56

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.56 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 151.37 ($1.98). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.75 ($1.97), with a volume of 947,872 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £202.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.17%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

