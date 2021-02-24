Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Shares Gap Up to $41.64

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$41.64, but opened at C$47.23. Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) shares last traded at C$49.09, with a volume of 45,827 shares.

PBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total transaction of C$123,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,687.50.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

