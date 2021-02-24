Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.88

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 3749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

