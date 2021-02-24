PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

PPD stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 244.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

