Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

PGEN stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

