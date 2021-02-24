Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

