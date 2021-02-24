Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.81 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,550 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

