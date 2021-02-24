Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. Swedbank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

