Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TC Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

