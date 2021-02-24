President Energy Plc (PPC.L)’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. President Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

President Energy Plc (PPC.L)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

