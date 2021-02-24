Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.46. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.