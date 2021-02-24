Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,429 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Primoris Services by 522.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Primoris Services by 594.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 178,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

