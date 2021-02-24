Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

