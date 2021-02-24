Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.