Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $138,000 in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25.

