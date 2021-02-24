Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEEM opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

