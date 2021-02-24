Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,298,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,442,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,765,000 after acquiring an additional 448,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

