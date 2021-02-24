Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.