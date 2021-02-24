Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $111,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

