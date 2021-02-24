Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $132,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

PK opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

