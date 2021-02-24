Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $101,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,699 shares of company stock worth $7,117,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

NYSE:YETI opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

