Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,586 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Stryker worth $106,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

