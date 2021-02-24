Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,941 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $122,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

