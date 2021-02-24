ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

