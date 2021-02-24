Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.42.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

