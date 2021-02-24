Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

