Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 137.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,635 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Copart by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Copart by 13.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 113.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

