Profund Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $220.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

