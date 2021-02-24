Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0110 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $580,831.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00159140 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,731,681,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,505,988,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

