Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. 7,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,168. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

