ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 95,265 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

