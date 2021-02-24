ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

