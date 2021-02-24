ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Eaton Vance worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2,732.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.