ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Bank OZK worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

