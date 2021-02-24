ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.94 Million Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

