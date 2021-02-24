ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.28 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 193,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $453.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

