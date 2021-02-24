ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,862 shares of company stock worth $31,763,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $406.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.09, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

