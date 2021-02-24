Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.