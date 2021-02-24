PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 93,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

